Family Photo: Pink's First Beach Day with Baby Willow

Talk about precious cargo!

Just days after welcoming baby girl Willow Sage Hart – her first child with husband Carey Hart – Pink enjoyed a family beach day Tuesday.

In the first photos snapped of the newborn, Hart, 35, totes 5-day-old Willow in a brown baby carrier as the new mom, dressed in workout gear, leads the way on their hike.

“We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful healthy happy baby girl,” the singer, 31, Tweeted Thursday, the day Willow was born. “She’s gorgeous, just like her daddy.”