Pink and Carey Hart Treat Their Kids to 'Family Ride Day' on Dirt Bikes and Four-Wheelers

Pink and Carey Hart kicked up some dirt on Saturday with a fun-filled day of motoring with their kids.

On Saturday, the proud parents — who share 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 3-year-old son Jameson Moon — uploaded some sweet moments from their day together.

“Fun day motoing with the family!” Hart shared on Instagram alongside a series of videos of the family on their dirt bikes. “Willz second day on her 65 and she is doing great! Mama jumped on her 250 and spun some laps while Jamo and I chased on the quad. My kind of Saturday 🤘🏼🤘🏼. @foxmoto.”

In one of the videos, the singer and her daughter ride side-by-side on their motorbikes as Hart films from behind. Pink also uploaded the video on her own Instagram, captioning it, “Family ride day🤘🏽.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Pink and Carey Hart Celebrate Their 14th Anniversary: ‘We’ve Been at This Thing a Long Time’

Hart, 44, who is a former professional motocross competitor, also shared an adorable photo of their son Jameson excitedly sitting on the four-wheeler.

“This dude is SO amped to ride!!! Just needs a couple more inches and he will be on a PW,” the proud dad wrote.

In another photo, the father of two showed off his daughter’s custom Fox Racing motocross apparel that had “Willow” written across the back.

Earlier this month, Pink, 40, and Hart celebrated 14 years of marriage together, with the singer sharing a series of throwback photos from throughout their relationship, including one picture from their wedding.

“So many years, So many hairstyles,” she captioned the post. “We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. ‘You’re a real man, carey hart.’”

RELATED: Pink Celebrates Son Jameson’s 3rd Birthday: ‘You Bring So Much Light to the World’

The musician also added a slew of humorous hashtags, including two that read, “No one makes me angrier than you,” followed by “but you’re super hot.”

In his own post, Hart shared three photos with his beloved.

“14 years married to this amazing woman,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”