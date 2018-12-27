The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Pink and Carey Hart‘s son Jameson Moon turned 2 on Wednesday. And just like his pro racer dad, he celebrated with a fresh set of wheels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, the superstar couple honored their son on his big day by sharing two adorable photos on Instagram.

In Hart’s post, Jameson posed on a red bike as he donned festive Santa pajamas in front of the family’s Christmas tree.

“Happy b day to my #2, Jamo!!!!” Hart, who also has 7-year-old daughter Willow Sage with Pink, wrote alongside the sweet Christmas snapshot. “He is such a blast and he’ll on wheels!!!!!! These 2 years have gone fast!!!”

RELATED: Memphis! Jasmine! Saint! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in December

In Pink’s post, which she simply captioned “Two,” the “Beautiful Trauma” singer, 39, shared a picture of Jameson gazing lovingly at an Elmo toy and a glimpse at Jameson’s pink birthday cake with green lettering.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston Feels ‘Fantastic’ Before 50th Birthday, Thanks to Boxing with Her ‘Gentle Giant’

Hart, 43, revealed on Tuesday that the pint-sized bike for Jameson and a bike for Pink were Christmas presents.

“Mother and son set up! Hope everyone is having an amazing Christmas,” Hart wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic of the bikes. “And to my brother in law who is deployed and all military personnel, thanks for keeping us safe!!!!!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Carey Hart Wins Over Fans by Taking His Kids Out for Bar Food: ‘I Was Too Tired to Cook’

Jameson may be a newly minted 2-year-old, but he is no stranger to biking.

Earlier in December, Hart took his son for a spin at a motocross ranch. Hart wrote on Instagram afterward that “Jamo has his race face on” and “Jamo is dirt bike crazy.”

Later in the month, Hart updated his fans about Jameson’s reaction to seeing his dad on a bike.

“I invited mama @pink and Jamo to come down while I rode,” Hart wrote. “I’ve come to realize I’m now Jameson chauffeur when I’m on my dirt bike. He used to scream ‘papa’ when I rode over. Now he screams, ‘ride!!!!'”