Carey Hart Receives Criticism for Exposing Son with Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease to Others

Carey Hart isn’t holding back about the less-than-glamorous parts of life on the road with two kids.

The former professional motocross competitor has been accompanying his wife Pink and their two children Jameson Moon, 20 months, and Willow Sage, 7, on the road for the musician’s Beautiful Trauma Tour. And early Tuesday morning, he got candid about their latest challenge.

“Wanna know how glamorous tour can be? Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows,” Hart, 43, captioned a pair of photos: the first of Jameson covered in a rash and the second of Willow in the bathtub, while her dad lounges on the edge of the tub with his head on a towel.

The athlete has not only had to deal with his children’s ailing health, but judgment from others. “I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a s—y look on her face,” he added. “I told her it was bed bugs 😂. #NoRestForTheWicked #LifeInHotels”

Fans took to the post’s comments with criticism against the couple, with one writing, “Pink I love you but why would you take him to breakfast looking like that? … People don’t know what is going on for all they know he has something contagious so it’s only human to be grossed out or at least concerned.”

Another commenter quipped, “As a mom of 3 whose kids have had HFM a few times, I say that you made a mistake. HFM is super contagious and it’s not fair to knowingly expose others. … I don’t think it’s fair to pass judgment on the other patron. She likely was concerned for her own safety as well and probably concerned about your son.”

Hart wrote in response to the first, “Are you serious???? You are what’s wrong with this judgmental world.”

He also responded sarcastically to one user who inquired about him bringing Jameson to breakfast in just a diaper, “Yeah I took my kid to breakfast only wearing a diaper,” and to another who commented about the condition’s contagious nature, “What’s your point? You think I let my kids eat off other people’s plates?”

Tuesday’s post is only the latest transparent glimpse into Pink, 38, and Hart’s adventure-laden life on the road with their two children.

Over the weekend, Hart posted a photo of an incident where he was interrupted in the bathroom by a visit from his kids as he was in the middle of … well … you know.

“Dude, can I just take a s—??” he wrote on Instagram, sharing the hilarious interruption snapped by Pink as her husband covered his head in shame. “Family meetings always have to happen when I’m pissing off IG 😂.”

Earlier this month, after both of her kids got sick, Pink caught an upper respiratory infection and was forced to cancel four of her Sydney concerts. She was even “rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain” to treat a gastric virus.

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s— show of awesomeness (no pun intended),” the entertainer told fans on Instagram.

“Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show,” she added, thanking the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital for the care they provided in helping her overcome the virus. “I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”