Pink's Husband Carey Hart Jokes Their Son Jameson, 2, Is 'Taking Over' As He Climbs on Sister

Pink‘s son Jameson Moon may have officially hit the terrible twos.

The toddler, who celebrated his second birthday in December, proved he can reach all new heights — with a leg up from big sister Willow Sage, 7 — while traveling with his family.

In a clip posted to Instagram on Friday by Pink’s husband Carey Hart, the couple’s 2-year-old can be seen enjoying his time on a private plane as he climbs all over Willow, who lets out a shriek after her time on the iPad is interrupted.

“Buddy, Buddy, that’s not nice!” Pink, 39, calls out in the background.

“I told you he’s gonna get you, Willow!” Hart, 43, adds with a laugh.

The dad of two captioned the video: “The power has shifted 😂😂. Jamo is taking charge.”

This isn’t the first time Hart has admitted the couple’s son can be a bit mischievous. When the motocross champ celebrated Jameson’s birthday with a photo shared on Instagram, he called him “hell on wheels.”

“Happy b day to my #2, Jamo!!!!” he wrote alongside a picture of Jameson posing on a red bike in front of the family’s Christmas tree. “He is such a blast … These 2 years have gone fast!!!”

The “God Is a DJ” singer also shared a couple of photos for her son’s special day.

In one, the tot is gazing lovingly at an Elmo toy while the other shows glimpse of his pink birthday cake with green lettering. “Two,” she simply captioned it.