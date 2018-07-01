Pink documented her family's recent trip to Bali, sharing multiple photos of herself with husband Carey Hart and their two adorable children

Family Vacation! Pink and Husband Carey Hart Smile Alongside Their Kids During Trip to Bali

Oh, the places they’ll go!

While documenting her family’s recent trip to Bali on Saturday, Pink shared multiple family photos of herself and husband Carey Hart smiling alongside their adorable children: daughter Willow Sage, 7, and son Jameson Moon, 17 months.

“Thank you to the people and the ocean and the energy of Bali. We love you,” the “What About Us” singer, 38, wrote alongside the sweet snapshots, one of which featured the couple’s daughter standing in front of a picturesque beach on the Indonesian island.



The family of four also managed to take a sweet group photo of themselves posing together on a set of steps. In the image, Willow sits on her own while Jameson rests on his mother’s lap.

The mother of two also shared an adorable photo of Jameson standing on the beach while reaching down to play in the waves.

Pink and husband Carey Hart with son Jameson and daughter Willow

Jameson

Pink and daughter Willow

While documenting the trip earlier in the week, Pink managed to snap a photo of the siblings cozying up together in front of an elaborately painted door.

She also shared a photo of herself smiling at her daughter, while the pair posed in the middle of a market.

“What you seek is seeking you- Rumi,” she captioned the shot, adding the hashtags, “#adventureseeking #mylove #mydaughter#almosttoaustralia #soclose #soexcited.”

The singer is currently in Australia, where she’ll kick off the next leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour on Tuesday in Perth — and while it may have been hard to leave Bali behind, Hart, 42, seems excited about their time Down Under!

“Got to go for a fun lil putt w/ wifey @pink today! Her first time on a @indianmotorcycle #scout,” the former professional motocross competitor wrote alongside a photo of himself riding around in Perth on Saturday.

“Thanks so much @indianmotorcycleaustralia for getting us dialed in with bikes while we are here in australia!!! I’m really looking forward to seeing the Aussie country side. Any good spots to check out around Perth? I need to get out of the city,” he added.