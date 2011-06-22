"Willow is a pro!" Pink, 31, tells PEOPLE. "Or else she is borderline narcoleptic like her daddy -- she slept the whole time."

Like mother, like daughter.

When Pink and Carey Hart‘s daughter Willow Sage posed for her first family photo shoot on June 9 when she was just one week old, she didn’t miss a beat.

All kidding aside, the Grammy-winner and her motocross-champ husband of five years, 35, are relishing their new roles as parents following Willow’s birth on June 2.

“You hear people say it all the time, how life changes so drastically. But you can’t possibly grasp how beautiful that is until you have your child,” says Pink.



