Pink's Daughter Willow, 7, 'Tattoos' Her Baby Brother Jameson — See the Adorable Art

"Willz hooked Jamo up with some tattoos," Carey Hart captioned an adorable Thursday photo of his 17-month-old son all inked up

Willow Sage is a budding tattoo artist!

The 7-year-old daughter of Pink and Carey Hart showed off her artistic skills with the help of one very supportive easel: her baby brother Jameson Moon, 17 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an adorable waist-up photo shared to Hart’s Instagram account Thursday, the little boy is completely naked and covered in purple paint courtesy of his sister, complete with a big heart across his torso.

“Willz hooked Jamo up with some tattoos 😂,” Hart, 42, captioned the memorable moment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Willow may not only become a tattoo artist one day, but it’s clear she also has the chops to run a shop. On Tuesday, Hart posted a snapshot of his brave daughter holding a tooth in one hand and $100 cash in the other.

“Willz is gonna be the next major investment banker. We settled on 100 buck[s] for 1 shot at pulling her tooth out,” wrote the former professional motocross racer. “Was the best money I ever spent, and she got 20 weeks worth of tour per diem in 5 seconds. #LoveThisKid”

RELATED VIDEO: Pink’s Words of Wisdom for Teens: “Wear Your Retainer and Fly Your Flag”



Creativity definitely runs in the Hart family. Earlier this month, Pink shared a photo of her baby boy sitting at a gold drum set, wielding a pair of drumsticks like he’d been playing for years.