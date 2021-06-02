Pink and Husband Carey Hart Celebrate Daughter Willow's 10th Birthday: 'The Love of My Life'

"I can't wait to see the strong and independent woman you become," wrote Carey Hart, as he and wife Pink celebrated their daughter Willow Sage's 10th birthday

Pink is clocking in 10 years of motherhood as she celebrates daughter Willow Sage's birthday.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 41, shared to Instagram on Tuesday a never-before-seen photo of herself and her firstborn child, dancing around an empty stadium together.

"My dear one. Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday," Pink wrote in the caption, including the hashtags "#thisisten" and "#adecadeoflove."

Carey Hart — Pink's husband, with whom she also shares 4-year-old son Jameson Moon — shared a tribute to his daughter on Instagram as well. The motocross star posted a series of throwbacks, showing the birthday girl over the years.

"The love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th willow," Hart, 45, wrote in the caption. "You are growing up way to [sic] fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can't wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you."

Pink previously raved to PEOPLE about being Willow and Jameson's mom. "They're totally weird and joyful, and I'm loving every moment of it," she said in May, of parenting. "Even the hard days are a blessing."

"Willow does gymnastics and reads Harry Potter and is convinced she's going to Hogwarts when she's 11, and I don't have the heart to tell her that she's not," Pink added.

pink and carey hart with their children Pink and Carey Hart with kids Willow and Jameson | Credit: Emma Mcyntire/Getty

Prior to the pandemic, the Hurts 2B Human artist took her family along for her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, documenting the experience in her film, P!nk: All I Know So Far. The tour became the second-highest grossing world tour of all time by a solo female artist.

"Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible," Pink told PEOPLE. "For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms. You just keep going. I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?'"