Pink and Carey Hart Share Sweet Throwback Photos in Honor of Daughter Willow's 8th Birthday

Pink and Carey Hart‘s “baby girl” turned 8 years old on Sunday!

The couple gushed over their daughter Willow Sage on Instagram in honor of her birthday. Both parents celebrated with a series of photos and loving captions about their firstborn.

“Willow Sage. There are no words for this feeling, this love, this gratitude, this wonder,” Pink wrote alongside throwback photos to when Willow was still just a baby. “Happy Birthday Baby Girl.”

The couple, who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in January, welcomed their first child together in 2011, five years after getting married. In 2017, they welcomed their second child together, son Jameson Moon, who is now 2½ years old.

Hart posted a more recent photo of him with his daughter in celebration of her birthday and wrote about how proud he was of his little girl for the person she’s growing up to be.

“Happy 8th bday to my daughter Willow. I love you so much that it hurts,” the former motocross competitor captioned his photo. “I enjoy everyday we have together, even the days I wanna squeeze you. You are growing into an amazing lil person and I’m so proud of you.”

He went on to give his wife and “Raise Your Glass” singer a shoutout for the amazing daughter she gave him.

“Love to you the moon, around it 10 million times, and back,” he added. “You cooked a good one mama @pink.”

Earlier this year, Pink was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Willow wrote the sweetest note to help make her mom, who had a difficult time with the ceremony because she “hates compliments,” feel special.

“[Carey] brought in flowers yesterday and Willow wrote me a note that said, ‘Mama, this is a big deal. And I’m glad it’s you and not Justin Beaver,’ ” Pink hilariously revealed when appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.

“I was like, that is so random — how does she even know … I don’t know,” continued the mother of two. “It was cute. I was like, ‘This must be a big deal.’“