Pink Can't Wait to Take Her Baby on the Road

Pink is pregnant with her first child — but that doesn’t mean she plans to slow down her music career.

“As soon as the baby can say ‘Mama,’ I’m going on the road,” the musician, 31, told the Associated Press in a new interview. “We are going to be a traveling family gypsy band with garlands in our hair.”

Pink, who has been touring for two years and is currently promoting a new album, Greatest Hits … So Far!!!, says there’s no chance she’ll settle down at home with her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart.

Being off tour is “completely strange,” she says. “I walk around in circles. I clean a lot, I really don’t know what to do with myself when I’m not on the road.”