Pink Calls Coronavirus Battle with Son Jameson 'Most Physically and Emotionally Challenging Experience'

Pink and her 3-year-old son Jameson tested positive for the coronavirus in March and have since recovered

Pink is opening up about her experience battling the coronavirus alongside her 3-year-old son, Jameson.

Ahead of the Mother’s Day holiday on Sunday, the singer, 40, wrote an essay for NBC News reflecting on the current coronavirus pandemic and what it means for mothers around the world.

“Mother’s Day is this weekend and I have been reflecting on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine has meant for me and my children,” she begins in the essay. “To be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a badass dream chaser all at once is no small feat. Mamas everywhere, you are doing amazing.”

The mom of two also details how parents are currently “defining a new normal” for their children, adding that “the virus knows no boundaries” and parts of the world may be just beginning to feel its effects.

Pink, who revealed in early April that she and her son battled the coronavirus, also reflects her own experience with the respiratory illness in her essay.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” Pink writes. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

The star adds, “But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day. Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury.”

Shortly after revealing her and Jameson’s diagnosis on Instagram, Pink said that although they were both feeling better, the young toddler “had the worst of it.”

“Jameson has been really, really sick,” she said during an Instagram Live chat with her friend and author Jen Pastiloff on April 4. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine.”

In her essay, published on Saturday, the “Beautiful Trauma” singer also urges fans to “put ourselves in the shoes of moms around the globe and consider doing what we can to help keep their babies safe.”

“How can we partake in ensuring their access to the basic human rights that so many of us are afforded each and every day?” she asks.

