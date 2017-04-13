The pop star posted a selfie breastfeeding her 3-month-old son, Jameson Moon, while on a hike on Wednesday

Pink Breastfeeds Her Son While Exercising: 'Hiking Makes Us Thirsty!'

Pink is never too tired to feed her little guy, even during a hike.

The pop star posted a selfie breastfeeding her 3-month-old son, Jameson Moon, while on a hike on Wednesday.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer smiled at the camera as she hashtagged #normalizebreastfeedingyo in the photo’s caption.

“Hiking makes us thirsty!” she captioned the photo. “#happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son. In late February, Pink shared a snapshot of herself with her daughter, Willow Sage, 5, cuddling with her and her brother.

“‘I was dead-I came alive. I was tears-I became laughter,'” began the caption, taking from a poem by Rumi, whom Pink credits in the text. “‘Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune.'”

Pink is no stranger to breastfeeding, having partaken in it with Willow when she was a baby. And though Jameson’s first teeth haven’t come in yet, hopefully for his mom’s sake, he takes after his big sister when they do.