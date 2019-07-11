Pink Blasts the 'Parenting Police' in Sassy Instagram Post of Her Kids

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Pink has some words for all the mom-shamers out there.

The pop star recently put the “parenting police” on blast in a defiant Instagram post of her daughter enjoying the weather with some lawn sprinklers. Alongside the image, the star wrote a sharp caption highlighting some of the absurd things she would have been shamed for about the post.

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water,” she started her caption. “And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was….. gasp…. working!!!! In another country!”

She then topped off the post with several emojis including the thumbs down hand and many hashtags, which told fans to unfollow her if they dislike what she’s posting —calling the critics “a–holes” for their unwarranted opinions.

This isnt the first time that the “What About Us” singer has spoken out about mom and parent shaming on social media. In April, the singer talked to Ellen DeGeneres about her decision to stop posting her children — Willow Sage, 8, and Jameson Moon, 2 — on social media after critics slammed her in March for sharing a photo of her kids interacting with a pelican — a photo that was snapped after Jameson had taken off his wet swim diaper. Though Pink had scribbled out her son’s nude bottom in the picture, trolls still went after her — forcing her to get defensive. And despite a well-pointed rebuttal, the social media incident inspired Pink to make a change.

“People went as far as saying someone should call child services because he didn’t have a diaper on and how dare I … some of the nastiest things,” Pink recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It’s my proudest moment. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve done in my whole life.”

“I just won’t share them anymore,” she said. “I won’t do it. I’m not posting pictures of them anymore.”

The singer also clarified that she’s not against constructive criticism. “I understand people saying, ‘You need to be more careful because you are in the public eye and you should have thought of that.’ And they’re right. But there’s a nicer way to say that,” she explained to DeGeneres.

“There’s a kind way to be online,” Pink said. “And I’m open to kindness,”