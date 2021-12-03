Watch Pink and Daughter Willow, 10, Beautifully Sing Hanukkah Blessing Together in Sweet Video
Pink shared a clip singing a prayer in Hebrew with her daughter Willow while celebrating Hanukkah
Pink and Willow Sage are harmonizing for the holidays.
On Friday, the 42-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram of her family's Hanukkah celebration featuring her daughter Willow, 10, and son Jameson Moon, 4. While lighting the menorah, Pink and her daughter sing the Hanukkah blessing together.
After finishing the prayer, the three give each other high fives before shouting, "Happy Hanukkah!"
"Happy Chanukah 🕎 (I mess up the words to every song I sing) I wish everyone peace in their hearts 💕," Pink captioned the post.
Many of Pink's followers commented on the holiday post, giving props to the mother-daughter pair on their duet.
"Omg, willow's voice IS SO GOOD😍😍😍😍❤️," one person wrote, while another user added, "You two sound very good together. Happy Hannukka!"
Willow is no stranger to showing off her vocals by her mother's side. Earlier this year, they teamed up for a special duet, "Cover Me in Sunshine." Pink announced the release of the upbeat and positive track with her little girl in February paired with a sweet music video.
"'Cover Me In Sunshine' with my baby girl is out now!! Hope this one puts a smile on your face 🌞," Pink wrote on Twitter at the time.
She also shared the song's video and a snippet of her children enjoying a sunny day, captioning her Instagram post, "Willow and I had so much fun filming this one… 'Cover Me In Sunshine' video is here!❤️"
In a statement shared with PEOPLE when "Cover Me In Sunshine" was released, the singer opened up about having a challenging 2020 and explained that music had been a source of happiness for her and Willow.
"[The past year] has been so many things for us: sad, lonely, scary, yes," but "it's also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher," she said.
Added the pop star, "Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too."