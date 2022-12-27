Pink Shares Sweet Family Christmas Photo with Carey Hart and Their Two Kids: 'Love and Gratitude'

Pink and Carey Hart enjoyed a special Christmas with their two kids.

On Monday, the singer shared a sweet photo on Instagram from their holiday with husband Hart and their two kids, 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon, 6.

In the festive shot, the family of four poses in a tropical-looking area as they wear red and green outfits for Christmas. Pink, who sports bright green leggings and a matching hat, and Willow both wear matching red-and-white striped high socks while Jameson dons a red t-shirt.

"Happy Holidays from The Hart Family ♥️🎄♥️🕎🥰 wherever you are, I hope you're surrounded with love and gratitude. Here's to a healthy year ahead 🥰," wrote the musician.

Shortly after sharing her holiday post, Pink wished son Jameson a happy 6th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My baby boy. 6 years young today. They said we couldn't have you. Then you had to try twice to get here. I wasn't sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already. I thought it would break me in half," she began. "Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger. You are a miracle. Not because of any of this. You are a miracle because you choose joy every single day. You make every room brighter, every life you touch happier, truer.. you are full body feelings."

"Light and laughter and truth and empathy, sensitivity, curiosity, Authentically you. You are the silliest, funniest, friendliest, kindest little human and I thank my lucky stars every single day that I get to be around someone like you. This world needs what you have. Thank you for being you. I adore you. 🥳 happy birthday baby. ♥️🎉🎁🎊♥️," Pink concluded.

On Hart's page, the dad of two wrote, "This kid 🤣🤣🤣. Happy 6th b day, Jamo!!!! You are one of the funniest, sweetest, kindest, lil crazy pants I've ever met. Thank you for choosing me to be your Papa. Love you from here, around the sun 10 million times, and back."

At the 2022 American Music Awards last month, the family joined the "So What" singer on the red carpet.

"They don't even know where they are right now," Pink, 43, joked to PEOPLE as she pointed to her family on the carpet.

Pink — wearing a sparkling gold and black fringe Bob Mackie dress — then brought Willow under her arm and said that her daughter was excited to see "Imagine Dragons and mama" perform during the show.

Carey Hart/Instagram

While chatting with PEOPLE in February, the singer opened up about being a mom of two, admitting that she gets "overwhelmed all the time" as a parent.

"I cry in my closet a lot," she said. "Here's the problem when you don't have boundaries in your house — I'll go in the shower and have a full out loud conversation with myself and I'll turn around and Willow's been standing there staring at me the entire time."

"I get overwhelmed all the time," Pink continued. "I am an extrovert. I process out loud and my daughter is an introvert and I don't know what she's thinking half the time."