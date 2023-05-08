Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Celebrate Son Paris' College Graduation: 'Heartfelt Congratulations'

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan are celebrating son Paris Brosnan's college graduation day.

The GoldenEye actor and his wife paid tribute to their 22-year-old graduate as he took part in a commencement ceremony at Loyola Marymount University over the weekend.

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," Pierce, 69, wrote in a post shared on Instagram Sunday.

"Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place @paris.brosnan," the actor concluded.

Pierce's sweet message accompanied an image of himself posing beside Paris and Keely, 59, during the graduation ceremony.

Pierce wore a blue suit, while Keely opted for a pink dress and white overcoat. Their son, meanwhile, was dressed up in a black cap and gown as he proudly held his diploma.

Paris later posted the photo on his own Instagram account, writing in his caption: "The graduate."

Keely, for her part, also shared some celebratory shots, as she encouraged her followers to check out her son's work in her caption.

"We are beyond proud of you and the incredible passion and talent you possess. Go forth and do good things. A man becomes what he dreams… dream well," she wrote. "🎓Love, Mom & Dad 🎬 To watch Paris' short documentary films now Google Paris X FEED."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Brosnan and his wife of over 21 years share sons Dylan and Paris, who are both following in their parents' footsteps as models, actors and environmental advocates.

The duo was recently featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue in 2022, with Dylan, 26, sharing, "We have the best parents you could ask for."