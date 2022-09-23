Pierce Brosnan's Sons Share Greatest Lessons from Their Dad as They Talk Growing Up in Hawaii

Dylan and Paris Brosnan open up about what it was like growing up with the James Bond actor as a dad

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022 02:17 PM
Pierce Brosnan and his Sons
Photo: Danielle Levitt/GQ

Pierce Brosnan's sons have learned a lot from their dad.

The three men appear in a feature for GQ, where the young Brosnans talk about growing up with the 007 star as their dad.

Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, grew up at the height of their father's fame and recall that through it all, he taught them a lot about "preparation, passion, confidence, showing up on time."

Dylan shares the most important lesson he's learned from his Golden Globe nominated father, "Don't be afraid to make fun of yourself."

As kids, the two grew up on film sets and the family home in Kauai, Hawaii, before settling in Los Angeles during their teen years.

Life in Hawaii is what the two remember as the most normal period of their lives, with Dylan comparing it to the film Stand By Me.

"A bunch of kids running around a forest, looking for something to do, riding bicycles down the street, going to caves and swimming and surfing and stuff," he tells GQ. "I would be there and then come here for a few days."

He also jokes that other students were intrigued by his constant disappearances from school, as his family traveled to his dad's different projects.

"Kids would be like, 'Oh, yeah – you're that guy. I went to fifth grade with you for, like, one week and then you left,' " he recalls.

Some of their most treasured memories together were exploring Brosnan's film sets, with the two fondly recalling their time in the ice palace from Die Another Day. While the two have both done behind camera work on films as adults, their dad has discouraged them from pursuing acting.

"Just because it's f---ing hard work," the actor says of his reasoning. "It's a cross to bear. You're constructing and destroying yourself."

Pierce Brosnan (C) poses with Golden Globe Ambassadors Dylan Brosnan (L) and Paris Brosnan onstage during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood
Pierce Brosnan with sons Dylan and Paris. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The brothers admit that unless they're invited into a situation where they would mingle with family, most of their friends aren't aware their dad is famous.

"I don't tell anybody that, under any circumstances," Dylan says with a laugh.

In 2020, the two made their dad proud as they were named Golden Globe Ambassadors. At the time, they spoke with PEOPLE about the honor, calling it "a dream come true."

"The first time I get to go to the Golden Globes is when I'm the ambassador alongside my older brother," Paris said. "It's a big deal for me."

Brosnan shares Dylan and Paris with wife Keely Shaye Smith. Brosnan is also dad to late daughter Charlotte and sons Chris and Sean, who he shared with late wife Cassandra Harris.

