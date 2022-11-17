Pierce Brosnan Celebrates the Birth of His Fourth Grandchild, Baby Jaxxon Elijah — See Sweet Photos!

Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan's fourth grandchild, was born on Nov. 12

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

Published on November 17, 2022 11:49 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Pierce Brosnan attends the UK Premiere of "Black Adam" at Cineworld Leicester Square on October 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClEabRvv3FG/?hl=en piercebrosnanofficial Verified Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome. Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you.
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Pierce Brosnan/Instagram

Pierce Brosnan is one happy grandpa!

The Fast Charlie actor, 69, announced the birth of his newest grandchild in an Instagram post on Thursday. According to Brosnan, his grandson, Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, was born on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:06 p.m.

Jaxxon, Brosnan's fourth grandchild, is his son Sean's second child with wife Sanja Banic. The pair is also parents to 7-year-old Marley May.

"All good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome. Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you," Brosnan wrote alongside two adorable close-up images of Jaxxon.

Brosnan has two older grandchildren named Isabella and Lucas through his late daughter Charlotte, who died of ovarian cancer in 2013, alongside his newest grandchild and Marley May.

Along with Sean and Charlotte, Brosnan is also a father to son Christopher, 50, from his marriage to Australian actress Cassandra Smith, who died of ovarian cancer in 1991. After he remarried in 2001, his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, gave birth to two sons — Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21.

Brosnan previously spoke about the pride he has as a grandfather to Irish newspaper The Herald in 2015.

"I'm a proud grandfather now. There's still a lot of life in the old man, and I'll keep going till I can go no more. Life is so precious," he said at the time.

Added the actor: "It can be snatched away without any prior warning, so why waste it? That's why I enjoy my wonderful, beautiful family, my children and my grandchildren."

