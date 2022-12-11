Trust Me, Colorful Magnetic Tile Toys Are Just as Fun for Adults as They Are for Kids — and This Set Is on Sale

If you buy them now, they’ll arrive before Christmas

By Laura Gurfein
Published on December 11, 2022 01:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

PicassoTiles 60 Piece Set 60pcs Magnet Building Tiles Clear Magnetic 3D Building Blocks Construction Playboards tout
Photo: amazon

My nephews and niece, ages 3, 1, and 1, have hundreds of educational toys between them. Most of those toys are ready to shoot off a song, sound effect, or flashing light at a moment's notice, adding to the cacophony that is a houseful of small kids. So it doesn't surprise me that when I visit, I notice most of the adults — myself included — are drawn to the simple magnetic tiles stored under the living room coffee table. (And yes, the kids love them too.)

Similar to the well-known Magna-Tiles, each translucent, brightly colored plastic piece is magnetized around its edges, clicking into place as you arrange them on the floor or stack them into a three-dimensional shape. They can help children learn about colors, numbers, and shapes, and they encourage creativity and hand-eye coordination.

They're very much like this PicassoTiles magnetic tile toy set, which is currently 56 percent off on Amazon and just $35 — be sure to click the coupon on the product page to enjoy maximum savings.

PicassoTiles 60 Piece Set 60pcs Magnet Building Tiles Clear Magnetic 3D Building Blocks Construction Playboards
amazon

Buy It! PicassoTiles Magnet Building Tiles, 60 Piece Set, $33.24 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

The tiles can be enjoyed solo or in a group, and while they're recommended for kids ages 3 and up, my younger nephew and niece enjoy plenty of supervised play with them.

Reviewers on Amazon have lots of good things to say about PicassoTiles, with this particular set earning a rarely seen 4.9 average star rating. One recent shopper called them an "awesome gift" that's "very comparable to [Magna-Tiles'] quality and durability," while another said they were "a huge hit with the kids and the adults" — hmm, sounds familiar! "[Our grandson] loves them and apparently so does dad. Which is sweet. They can build and play together!"

This 60-piece set is just one of dozens of offerings from PicassoTiles on Amazon, and some are even on sale too, including this 100-piece set. Just make note of the shipping date before you add to cart if you're looking to get your item in time for December 25, which is both Christmas and the penultimate night of Hanukkah.

Laura Gurfein is the editorial director of commerce for PEOPLE.com and has covered shopping for a decade. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Put a Fake Leather Spin on the Flattering Pants Style Hollywood Loves
ORORO Heated vests tout
Yes, You Need a Heated Jacket — and PEOPLE Tested's Top Pick Is on Sale on Amazon Right Now
Rockettes Sneakers Interview
Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show
Related Articles
ORORO Heated vests tout
Yes, You Need a Heated Jacket — and PEOPLE Tested's Top Pick Is on Sale on Amazon Right Now
Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
5 of the Best Holiday Sales for Scoring Last-Minute Gifts Right Now — Up to 50% Off
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum Tout
This 'Efficient and Light' Handheld Vacuum Has Shoppers Wondering How They Lived Without It, and It's 56% Off
50 Cent and Ross Mathews to Replace Drew Barrymore While She's Out with COVID
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Family Selfie with All Three Kids in Matching Christmas Pajamas
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket tout
Deal Alert! The 'Warm and Cozy' Fleece Jacket Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Up to 45% Off Right Now
Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Nearly 21,000 Shoppers Have Given This Lightweight Stick Vacuum a Five-Star Rating — and It's on Sale
anrabess-sweater-roundup-tout
This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon's Best-Seller Charts with Its Affordable Cozy Sweaters
Whonline 18 Inches Pip Berry Wreath Christmas Wreath Off White Winter Wreath for Festival Celebration Front Door Wall Window Home Decor tout
This Handmade Wreath Is the Low-Key Winter Decor I've Been Looking for, and It's on Sale at Amazon
self care box tout
Reviewers Think These Hobby-Themed Subscription Boxes Make Awesome Gifts, and They're on Sale for the Holidays
Tiffani Amber Theissen Holiday card
Tiffani Thiessen Shares 'What's New' with Her Family in Unconventional 2022 Holiday Card
Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket
Shoppers Call This Puffer Jacket 'Soft and Comfy' — and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip in Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip to Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
eufy by Anker, HomeVac H11,Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Convenient' Handheld Vacuum for Small Messes — and It's 38% Off
Amazon Shapewear Bodysuit tout
Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit 'Flattering' and 'Comfortable,' and It's on Sale
Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Incredibly Soft' Throw Blanket to Their Carts Right Now