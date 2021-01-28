Pianist Couple Lang Lang and Gina Alice Announce Birth of Son: 'Welcome to the World'

Lang Lang has a baby boy!

The Chinese pianist, 38, and his musician wife Gina Alice Redlinger welcomed their first child, a son, he announced on Instagram Thursday.

"Gina and I are delighted to announce the birth of our baby boy. Welcome to the world 💐," he wrote alongside a photo of their hands with the newborn's tiny palm.

The new parents tied the knot back in summer 2019, with friend and collaborator John Legend in attendance along with Chrissy Teigen.

Lang Lang announced that they were expecting back in October, sharing a snapshot of an adorable drawing that showed a baby crawling next to a piano. "I am so excited to announce that Gina and I are expecting our first child. We could not be happier to welcome our new family member to the world 😊🙏," he wrote at the time.

The next day, he shared a sunny picture smiling with Gina, writing, "Thank you so much for all your kind wishes 💐🙏."

In her announcement about the news in October, Gina wrote: "Parents-To-Be! We're very blessed to have the little angel come to our family👼🏻🤰We appreciate for all your congratulations and kind wishes 🙏."

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal back in 2015, Lang Lang reflected on the many hours he spent practicing the piano as a child, opening up about parents finding a balance on raising talented kids.