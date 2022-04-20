Photos of Barbara Pierce Bush and Craig Coyne's Baby Girl, Cora Georgia

Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, welcomed daughter Cora Georgia in September 2021 with husband Craig Coyne

By Andrea Wurzburger April 20, 2022 03:20 PM

Welcome to the World!

Barbara Pierce Bush and husband Craig Coyne welcomed their first baby together, daughter Cora Georgia Coyne, on Sept. 27, 2021. 

Bush's father and mother, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, announced the happy news.

"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," the Bushes said in their statement.

Meeting Aunt Jenna

Barbara's twin sister, Jenna Hager Bush, was delighted to meet her niece, penning a sweet Instagram post in celebration.

She wrote, "Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)"

"I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama," she continued alongside a series of photos from the hospital. "And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j." 

Quality Cousin Time

Cora has plenty of cousins to look up to! She joins Barbara's sister Jenna Bush Hager's three children — son Hal and daughters Mila and Poppy — and multiple cousins.

In celebration of their joint birthday, Jenna shared on Instagram, "Happiest birthday to my dearest, partner-in-all, the girl with the giant heart, kindest soul. The best gift of my life is being your sister. And this year, the most precious is having our babes fall in love."

Bottle Buddy

And it looks like they are all taking their new duties at Cora's cousin very seriously. Hal is on bottle duty

Snuggled Up

While Mila and Poppy have snuggles covered

Family Outing

"It's been incredible. It's been better than I even thought it would be," Barbara told PEOPLE in April 2022 of becoming a mother

The new mom added that her husband is a "wonderful dad." 

"It's incredibly natural and shocking how easily she fits into our life, even though we have never met her seven months ago," said Barbara. "So it's been a lot of learning, and it's been a huge joy for me."

Sleepy Smile

Barbara also revealed that Cora is a "cute chunky little babe." She added, "On her six-month birthday, two little bottom teeth popped through, which was very cute. But I think my favorite milestones are of her smiling, going in the morning to wake her up, and her giggling ... She is incredibly joyful."

Just Like Grandpa

In photos shared with PEOPLE in April 2022, 6-month-old Cora twinned with her grandpa in a cute side-by-side that shows them both wearing sunglasses. 

By Andrea Wurzburger