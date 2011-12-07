Roselyn Sánchez Celebrates Her Baby Shower

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:54 PM
Bonita baby!

Roselyn Sánchez celebrates her upcoming arrival — her daughter is due in early January — at a shower thrown by Johnson’s Naturals on Nov. 5 in California.

Pretty in a long purple dress, the actress, 38, welcomed guests — including husband Eric Winter and close pal Eva Longoria — to the outdoor garden party.

Baby girl received many gifts — including a pink tricycle!

