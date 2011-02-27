Photographer Bob Berg: Why Pregnancy Pictures Are Important

Demi Moore did it. Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera went for it, too. So, why not get belly pictures taken too?

Photographer Bob Berg, of Bellies by Bob maternity and newborn photography, thinks every mom-to-be should. “It’s important for women to document this time,” he tells PEOPLE Moms & Babies. “You change so strongly, and I really believe there is a glow. It’s just the most beautiful moment.”



Berg, who got his start as a fine artist in the 1970s, moved toward the world of maternity shots even before Moore’s iconic Vanity Fair cover. “She took it from daring to beautiful,” he says. “And I was very much enamored with the female form in pregnancy.”

For Berg, a shoot involves hair, makeup, styling — “the whole Hollywood treatment,” he says — but it can be possible to do your own belly shots at home, too, by following his advice:

Wear loose clothing. To avoid putting marks on your skin, consider a wrap or other elastic-free garment. “You’re not naked, but at the same time, there’s a lot of skin showing,” Berg says.

Find your light. “When I see people taking pictures with their phone, pointing everyone into the sun with their faces all dark, it irks me,” he says, laughing. “You need a bounce pad at least!” For those of us who aren’t so artistically inclined, consider buying some white cardboard to reflect the light.

Get dolled up. Aside from doing your hair and makeup, Berg dares pregnant mamas to try heels — if you’re comfortable doing so. “They’re the great equalizer to all women,” he shares.

Pick a perfect backdrop. Though many of Berg’s shots happen in scenic California, you can make your yard or neighborhood your own photo studio by picking a clean, clutter-free spot for your shots. He even encourages women on bed rest to pose for pictures, too. “Make sure you still celebrate what you’ve done,” he says.