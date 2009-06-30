PHOTO: Sarah Jessica Parker's Twins!

The actress and husband Matthew Broderick release first picture of Marion and Tabitha

By People Staff
Updated January 06, 2021 02:34 PM
Credit: Robin Layton

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are playing show and tell.

On Monday, the couple, who greeted twin daughters Marion and Tabitha June 22, released a picture of the beautiful new additions to their family. The girls, born via a surrogate, were joined by their older brother, James Wilkie, 6 ½.

