PHOTO: Miranda Kerr Shows Off Her Tiny Baby Bump
The pregnant model debuts her belly in tight yoga clothes while promoting her Kora skincare line
She kept her wedding and pregnancy a secret, but Miranda Kerr can’t hide her burgeoning belly!
Wearing a tight tank top in a promotional video for her organic Kora skincare line, the Victoria’s Secret model, 27, debuted her tiny baby bump while striking a few yoga poses.
Kerr and husband Orlando Bloom, 33, are expecting their first child together. The couple quietly tied the knot in July.