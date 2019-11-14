American Idol Winner Phillip Phillips Welcomes First Child, Son Patch

Image zoom Hannah Blackwell/Instagram

Phillip Phillips, get ready to "Unpack Your Heart"!

The American Idol season 11 winner, 29, and his wife Hannah welcomed their first child together — a son named Patch Shepherd — on Nov. 10.

“Sunday morning our little boy made a fast entrance into the world. I cried more than he did. Hannah was an absolute rockstar in delivery and she has been such an amazing mom these last four days,” the new dad wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“I’m forever in love with this little kid. He’s changed me so much already. We can’t take our eyes off of him. He’s perfect. Our prayers were answered and this new journey has begun. Welcome, Patch Shepherd Phillips,” Phillips announced.

Fellow Idol alum Kris Allen commented: “Congrats!! And great name choice.”

In July, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby boy with a photo of themselves next to a white onesie inscribed with the word “gentleman,” plus a photo of Hannah’s ultrasound.

“Phillip and Hannah sittin’ in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall!” Phillips wrote alongside his post.

Hannah, 27, captioned the same snapshot in black and white, “We’ve been keeping a secret this year. New little guy coming in a few months.”

Two weeks after their announcement, the then-mom-to-be used Instagram to share that she has “had anything but a farytale pregnancy.”

“We’ve spent lots of time worried, in pain, or being regulars at the doctor,” she captioned a photo of her and Phillips. “Not once has this guy complained. In fact, he has just leaned into our love more. We have been through more than anyone will ever know in 10 years, but this journey has been such a mental and physical test for me.”

“I fell in love knowing he would be a great dad, but man,” she continued. “What a partner. Y’all get to see the performer, I see a man who sits awake with me all night while I am sick and never misses a beat. The real deal.”

Phillips and Hannah met an event for his sister’s charity Mission Change, seven years before they tied the knot in October 2015. “What I love most about her is she’s my best friend and I can tell her anything. I just love her,” the singer said of his bride then.

Added Hannah, “I feel like when I met Phillip, he was the answer to so many questions that I had. He just makes everything make sense for me.”

The "Gone, Gone, Gone" hitmaker spoke further with PEOPLE in 2018 about the positive impact his wife has had through a “really tough” time in his career.

“I was 21 [during the show] and was also really sick,” said Phillips, who secretly had eight operations due to chronic kidney problems during his Idol run. “I wanted to quit because I was just hurting so bad. I could barely walk 50 yards without having to sit down, and she really helped me through that. She would help me walk and do so much. She’s the one that keeps me going.”