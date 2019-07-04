Baby Boy on the Way for Phillip Phillips and Wife Hannah — See Their Cute Announcement

Image zoom Phillip Phillips' baby announcement Phillip Phillips/Instagram

Phillip Phillips is going to be bringing a bundle of joy “Home” very soon!

The singer and his wife of three years, Hannah, announced on Instagram Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together, a son, in the fall.

The parents-to-be both shared an image of themselves lounging on the floor and looking up, with Phillips, 29, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. Between the couple lay a white onesie reading “GENTLEMAN” and a photograph of Hannah’s ultrasound.

“Phillip and Hannah sittin’ in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall! #P^3,” Phillips wrote alongside his post.

Hannah captioned the same snapshot, in black and white, “We’ve been keeping a secret this year. New little guy coming in a few months.”

Phillips — best known as the season 11 winner of American Idol — tied the knot with longtime love Hannah in October 2015, his rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

“I’m so excited,” said Phillips, who met Hannah at an event for his sister’s charity Mission Change nearly seven years previously. “What I love most about her is she’s my best friend and I can tell her anything. I just love her.”

Added the bride, “I feel like when I met Phillip, he was the answer to so many questions that I had. He just makes everything make sense for me.”

The “Gone, Gone, Gone” singer further opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about the positive impact his wife has had on his life over recent years, after he went through a “really tough” time in his career.

Phillips wasn’t allowed to release new music until June 2017, when he reached a settlement with Idol‘s production company 19 Entertainment following a legal battle over his career that he felt they had “manipulated.”

The musician credited Hannah for getting him through the “scary” time and added that she’d been by his side through many of life’s most challenging moments, including his experience on the singing competition show.

“I was 21 [during the show] and was also really sick,” said Phillips, who secretly had eight operations due to chronic kidney problems during his Idol run. “I wanted to quit because I was just hurting so bad. I could barely walk 50 yards without having to sit down, and she really helped me through that. She would help me walk and do so much. She’s the one that keeps me going.”