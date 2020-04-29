Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Welcome Daughter Hadley Jayne

Carson Wentz and his wife Madison, who wed in July 2018, announced their baby news on social media this past Thanksgiving

Carson Wentz just clinched the biggest win of his life: fatherhood!

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, 27, and wife Madison welcomed a baby girl named Hadley Jayne Wentz on Monday, April 27, the new dad revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting a slideshow of family photos from baby Hadley’s first day in the world, Wentz shared that his daughter was born weighing 8 lbs., 2 oz., measuring 20 inches long.

“Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World!” the professional athlete captioned the sweet snapshots. “Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents 😍”

“I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good! 🙌🏻” he concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Carson Wentz and daughter Hadley Carson Wentz/ Instagram

Image zoom Carson Wentz’s wife Madison and daughter Hadley Carson Wentz/ Instagram

Image zoom Carson Wentz and wife Madison with daughter Hadley Carson Wentz/ Instagram

RELATED: Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz Proposes to Girlfriend After Super Bowl Win: We “Both Got Us a Ring”!

Wentz and Madison married in July 2018 in Philadelphia, five months after he proposed shortly following his Super Bowl win with the Eagles.

The couple announced their baby on the way on Thanksgiving 2019, sharing multiple family photos of the then-parents-to-be and their dog Henley.

“So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake! 🙌🏻 What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I,” Wentz wrote on Instagram and Twitter, in part.

RELATED VIDEO: Everything to Know About Super Bowl MVP (and New Dad) Nick Foles, Who Led the Eagles to Victory



Madison and her husband announced the sex of the baby on the way in December, with Wentz sharing a video of the reveal that saw him and a group of men shooting footballs his wife threw into the air. On the second try, the ball exploded into a cloud of pink.

“Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style 😎,” the athlete captioned his post. “Beyond blessed with this little one on the way! 🙌🏻 Can’t wait to meet you this spring!”

On March 7, Wentz shared a snapshot of himself and Madison (with the latter cradling her baby bump) and wrote in the caption, “Little girl … your parents are awaiting 🙏🏻 and we CAN’T WAIT to meet you 😍.”