Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Expecting Baby No. 2

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Hadley Jayne, in April 2020

Carson Wentz and his wife Madison are growing their home team!

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback announced on Friday that Madison is pregnant with their second child.

Wentz, 28, shared several photos with Madison and their 14-month-old daughter, Hadley Jayne, wearing matching blue jerseys that read "Dada," "Mama" and "Big Sis" - with all three sporting the number "2."

"'No. 2' should be fun 😎" the athlete wrote. "Our fam is so excited and can't wait to meet Hadley's little sibling later this year 🙌🏻"

Both the NFL and Colts Instagram accounts commented blue heart emojis on the post, while Wentz' teammate, linebacker Darius Shaquille Leonard, wrote, "Let's go man! Congratulations."

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner added, "Congratulations y'all! 🙌🏾," while guard Quenton Nelson commented "Congrats dude!!!"

Wentz and Madison welcomed Hadley in April 2020, with the footballer writing in his Instagram announcement at the time: "Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents 😍 I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good! 🙌🏻"

On Mother's Day this year, Wentz shared a sweet tribute to his wife.