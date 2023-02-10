Philadelphia Eagles' Ndamukong Suh's Wife and Twins Are Ready to Cheer Him on in Super Bowl: Photos

Ndamukong Suh is excited to have wife Katya and twin sons Kingston and Khari, who turn 2 next month, support him on Super Bowl Sunday

Published on February 10, 2023 02:16 PM
Suh family Super Bowl
Photo: Courtesy Ndamukong and Katya Suh

Ndamukong Suh has his family by his side as he gets ready to compete in Super Bowl LVII.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the big game, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle, 36, says it's taken a "tremendous amount of organization."

"I don't like being without my family, so making sure they could come out to Arizona when I did a week before the game was important. My wife does an amazing job with everything, and thanks to her, we keep things as close to normal as possible," he tells PEOPLE.

With this being Suh's third Super Bowl appearance, wife Katya says that she's got a bit of a system to work with this time around.

"I've been really taking the time to enjoy everything that comes with the big game," Katya shares. "The first time Ndamukong was in the Super Bowl, I was focused on making sure everyone else was all set, and the second Super Bowl, I was 8 months pregnant. So this third time around, I am taking time to attend events, mix and mingle, and really enjoy it."

Katya, 31, is also seeing the family's time in Arizona as a fun style opportunity, with the mom of two excited to pick her game-day look.

"I always have fun planning game day 'fits and was so excited to find a unique vintage Eagles jacket at a local vintage shop called Past To Present SJ," she tells PEOPLE. "Of course, I have been thinking hard about my game-day sneakers, too."

This go at the Super Bowl is also special because the couple's twin sons — Kingston Rudolph Bongjo and Khari David Fombuh, 23 months — will be on hand to watch their dad compete, something that "means the world" to Suh.

"Due to the regular season games usually taking place during nap time or bedtime, the Super Bowl will be the boys' first game of the year," the proud dad reveals. "It is perfect timing as a 4:30 pm game, and maybe they will end up staying up later than usual to celebrate."

Suh family Super Bowl
Courtesy Ndamukong and Katya Suh

The twins, who will celebrate their second birthday next month, are keeping the couple on their toes, Katya shares.

"The boys are running, throwing, climbing, and working on more and more words," she says. "They definitely know football. Whenever they see a football player or football game they say 'dada.'"

"They know the figure or game isn't dad, but they associate their dad with football, which is adorable," she adds.

Kingston and Khari are also showing some interest in other sports. "Along with football, they say basketball, baseball, and they do love to kick soccer balls, already making their grandpa proud with that!"

Katya will also enjoy getting to see her husband face off against the Kansas City Chiefs as an alumnus of Kansas State University.

"This game feels like a full circle moment as I attended and played basketball at Kansas State University, so some of my best friends are in Kansas City. It is exciting to be a K-State alumnus and playing a Kansas City team in such a big game."

