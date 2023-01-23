Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce's Daughter Caught Doing the Team's Cheer on Baby Monitor Video

Jason Kelce and wife Kylie McDevitt share daughters Elliotte, 22 months, and Wyatt, 3, and are expecting another little girl next month

Published on January 23, 2023
Photo: Jason Kelce/Instagram, Mitchell Leff/Getty

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has quite the cheerleader at home.

Following the team's big win against the New York Giants on Saturday, the NFL star shared an adorable video of daughter Wyatt, cheering for the team upon waking up.

Singing part of the team's "Fly, Eagles, Fly," anthem, the toddler cheers, "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles, yay!"

Watching the video back on the baby monitor, the 35-year-old dad laughs, asking wife Kylie McDevitt, "What have we done?"

"Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too," he captioned the funny clip on Instagram. "Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib."

The team later reposted the video on their Instagram account, writing, "Jason Kelce raising 'em RIGHT 😂."

In addition to Wyatt, the couple is also parents to daughter Elliotte Ray, 22 months, and expecting another baby girl next month.

The couple first shared their announcement in September, posting a picture of their two daughters standing together wearing big sister shirts.

"Another Kelce lady? Don't mind if we do. Coming February 2023," McDevitt captioned the announcement on Instagram.

The family also dressed up in sweet Halloween costumes celebrating their coming addition, with McDevitt dressed as Kanga from Winnie the Pooh with a little stuffed Roo in her pouch as Kelce dressed as Piglet, Elliotte as Winnie the Pooh, and Wyatt as Tigger.

"Straight outta the hundred acre woods," they captioned the cute shot.

