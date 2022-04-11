Mattingly and his wife Chelsea welcomed daughter Paige Catherine Mattingly on April 11

CNN's Phil Mattingly and Wife Chelsea Welcome Baby Number 4: 'We're Extremely Grateful'

CNN's Phil Mattingly and his wife Chelsea have expanded their family!

The senior White House correspondent and his wife welcomed their fourth child together, daughter Paige Catherine Mattingly, on Monday, April 11 at 10:07 a.m., PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Baby Paige weighed 9 lbs. and measured 21 inches long at birth.

"A full head of hair and a healthy set of lungs from the moment she joined us made it pretty clear Paige is going to more than hold her own in our crew," Mattingly tells PEOPLE.

Phil Mattingly Credit: Mattingly Family

"We're just extremely grateful and blessed," adds Mattingly. "And I'm once again totally blown away by the grace and strength of Chelsea."

Mattingly and his wife are already parents to sons TJ, 6, Carter, 4, and daughter Brooke, 2.

The couple live in Washington, D.C. where Mattingly has been covering the White House since Jan. 2021.

Prior to joining CNN in 2015, the Ohio State graduate received his Master's in journalism from Boston University in 2008. Chelsea works as an account executive for San Francisco-based tech company, Twilio.