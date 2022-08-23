Pharrell Williams Makes Rare Appearance with Son, 13, to Throw Out First Pitch at Yankees Game

Pharrell Williams' clothing brand Billionaire Boys Club launched a special edition apparel line in collaboration with the New York Yankees on Monday

Published on August 23, 2022 12:50 PM
Pharrell Williams and Rocket Ayer Williams- first pitch at Yankee Stadium
Photo: New York Yankees/Twitter

Pharrell Williams and his son enjoyed a special evening out at Yankee Stadium this week.

On Monday, the "Happy" singer, 49, celebrated his clothing brand Billionaire Boys Club's collaboration with the New York Yankees on the launch of a special edition apparel line.

To commemorate the worldwide launch, Williams and son Rocket, 13, threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of the Yankees' Subway Series opener against the New York Mets.

The special edition line features co-branded apparel, accessories and novelty items, including retro bobbleheads, hoodies, t-shirts, hats, helmet bowls and more, according to MLB.

Williams shares son Rocket with wife Helen Lasichanh, who was also present at the Yankees event.

Musician Pharrell Williams throws a ceremonial first pitcher to Luis Severino of the New York Yankees before the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Sarah Stier/Getty

Williams and Lasichanh, 42, also welcomed a set of triplets in January 2017. "Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!" his rep told PEOPLE at the time.

"I'm just enjoying my family, so it's good," Williams told PEOPLE in 2018. "We make time. We carve out time for ourselves, but we also love it, too. We love being with the babies. It's crazy. And all of my babies are creative — we have to protect that."

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams/instagram

Last October, the singer shared a rare family photo with Lasichanh and Rocket during a trip to Egypt.

Williams and Lasichanh welcomed Rocket in 2008, later getting married in 2013. Although the couple rarely posts photos of their kids, Williams dedicated the song "Rocket's Theme" to their son, from the soundtrack of 2010's Despicable Me.

Williams also explained the meaning of Rocket's name to Oprah Winfrey in 2014. "Metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder's 'Rocket Love,' Elton John's 'Rocket Man,' and Herbie Hancock's 'Rocket,' " he said at the time. "All of my favorite musicians."

"In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend," Williams added.

