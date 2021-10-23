Pharrell Williams Shares Rare Family Photo with Wife Helen and Son Rocket from Egypt Trip

Although Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh rarely post photos of their four children, they posed for a family photo with son Rocket in Egypt

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality family time on the other side of the world.

The 13-time Grammy Award winner, 48, shared a rare family photo with wife Helen Lasichanh and their 12-year-old son Rocket Ayer. "Lotus Enzymes," Williams wrote in the caption, referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace.

He and Lasichanh, 41, welcomed Rocket in 2008, later getting married in 2013. Although the couple rarely posts photos of their kids, Williams dedicated the song "Rocket's Theme" to their son, from the soundtrack of 2010's Despicable Me.

"In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend," Williams added.

Rocket has made a couple of recent appearances on his dad's Instagram, most recently photobombing a boomerang last week, which was captioned, "Rocket's dad." The duo previously enjoyed some father-son skateboarding time, sharing a photo of them atop a halfpipe. "For my shredder," Williams wrote in the caption.

Williams and Lasichanh also welcomed a set of triplets in January 2017. "Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!" his rep told PEOPLE at the time.

