Peyton Manning's Son Marshall, 11, Shows He's Got the Family's Football Gene in Impressive Video

Peyton Manning's son seems primed for the family business of football.

The former NFL quarterback's 11-year-old son, Marshall, showed off an impressive throwing arm while spending time on the field with some of the biggest names in the NFL ahead of the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

A video from the NFL Instagram shows the pre-teen on the field, taking him time to set up the throw before connecting with his target downfield.

"Marshall Manning must have a good football background with throws like these 🎯," the caption reads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an Instagram Reel later shared by CBS Sports, Marshall can be seen throwing the ball with Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson. The much longer pass was caught with one hand by the wide receiver.

"Peyton Manning's son throwing dimes to Justin Jefferson," a caption on the Reel reads.

The post's caption then reads, "Marshall Manning has a cannon for an 11-year-old," surely making for a memorable day for the pre-teen, whose dad coached the AFC's team.

The retired NFL quarterback is also dad to Marshall's twin, daughter Mosley, both of whom he shares wife Ashley Thompson Manning.

Father and son have been enjoying a lot of quality time together, attending the Giants-Eagles game in Philadelphia last month, then heading to Orchard Park for the Bengals-Bills game the very next day. The two were on the sidelines for both games, with Marshall wearing the jerseys of each of the home teams' starting quarterbacks.

The NFL posted about the family-fun weekend, sharing photos of Peyton and Marshall at each game on Twitter. "Peyton Manning and his son Marshall are doing a tour of the #NFLPlayoffs," read the caption.