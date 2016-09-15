Please welcome our newest celebrity blogger, Peyton Lambton!

The costar of HGTV’s Going Yard and DIY Network’s Yard Crashers host Chris Lambton met through their appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, respectively. They’ve appeared together on specials including My New Old House, HGTV Dream Home and HGTV Smart Home, and recently completed building their dream home near the Massachusetts coast.

Peyton, 33, and Chris, 39, were married in 2012.

They are expecting their first child in November, and are already parents to Summit, a 3-year-old greater swiss mountain dog.

There are days when I wake up and still pinch myself because I can’t believe I am going to be a mother.

I have always tried to picture what different parts of my life would look like, and they have all surprised me. I never thought I would go on a reality show. I never thought I would meet my husband from a reality dating experience. I never thought we would work in television and home improvement. And I really never thought I would move out of the south to New England, where I would need a very heavy winter coat!

I did, however, think I would become a mother one day, and I am so happy that day is finally here!

I always thought that in the process of becoming a parent, getting pregnant would be the easiest step. Little did I know that we would spend years trying, only to find out that the old-fashioned way wasn’t in the cards for us.

I know plenty of women dealing with fertility issues, but I think many of us never anticipate it will happen to us. I also have a good number of friends who got pregnant by practically looking at their significant other.

I remember asking my OB/GYN when I should stop using birth control because I figured there would be some time for my body to reset. He told me to stop when I was ready. Well, that was over two years ago!

Finally, we turned to a fertility specialist and tried everything from drugs to IUI and then IVF. This process wasn’t quick or easy, but it worked for us, and we couldn’t be more excited.

So I just started my third trimester, and pregnancy has been a roller coaster from day one. IVF wasn’t exactly a party, and then I got the worst morning/all-day sickness you can imagine. It lasted well into my second trimester, so I didn’t exactly get that blissful period with tons of energy that many describe.

While I am feeling large, I am happy to finally have an appetite, and I have stopped turning my nose up at anything remotely healthy. There are always things to deal with at every step, whether it’s morning sickness, restless legs, bleeding gums or sleepless nights. I just know that all of these things are preparing me for the life that I am creating and that’s what keeps me going each day. It’s all worth it, and I will forget about all of these obstacles the minute we see this beautiful life we have created. Pregnancy is a journey that’s different for everyone, and I wouldn’t change anything about it!

Once we announced to our friends and family, everyone wanted to know if we were going to find out the gender. This is a natural question, and I always thought I would want to know. I consider myself an organized person, and I imagined that it would be much easier to plan the nursery and to have everything in order if we knew the gender.

My husband had a different opinion, and really did not want to know. We went back and forth, but ultimately decided that we would not find out.

The process of going through IVF doesn’t allow for many surprises. I was very open with my friends and family about what I was going through, so no one was surprised when we finally announced we were pregnant. Now we have the opportunity to be surprised and to surprise everyone around us.

We have three nephews, and my husband is one of three boys, so the odds of it being a boy are pretty strong. I am an only child, so who knows what will come from my side?

Obviously we will be thrilled either way, and all we want is a healthy baby! I’m glad we are waiting to find out, and I’m having a blast with all the guesses coming from friends and family.

What do you think?? Boy or girl???