It’s a boy!

Bachelor Nation’s Chris and Peyton Lambton welcomed their second child, a son named Hayes Jennings, on Sunday, Dec. 16, Chris revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

Chris and Peyton — who appeared on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, respectively — are also parents to daughter Lyla James, who turned 2 last month.

“And now there’s four!!!! So happy to have another member of our family,” the proud new father of two captioned a photo gallery of his brood. “Little #HayesJennings was born Sunday and both he and @peytonwlambton are doing great #merrychristmasbaby #familyof4 #sohappy“

Wrote Peyton alongside her own photo slideshow, “IT’S A BOY!!! Hayes Jennings Lambton arrived Sunday morning and we are so in love! 💙 💙💙”

The Lambton family Chris Lambton/Instagram

Hayes Lambton Chris Lambton/Instagram

Chris Lambton with daughter Lyla and son Hayes Chris Lambton/Instagram

Peyton and Chris Lambton with son Hayes Peyton Wright Lambton/Instagram

Peyton Lambton with daughter Lyla Peyton Wright Lambton/Instagram

Peyton, 35, announced her pregnancy on Instagram and her blog in July, explaining that the couple underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive Lyla and were about to do the same for baby No. 2 (“I just assumed that was how we would create all of our babies”) when they received a pleasant surprise.

“It’s funny how things work out. In April we went to visit our IVF clinic to find out the process for transferring one of our frozen embryos. We were lucky to have 3 frozen from my first retrieval in 2016,” she recalled.

“As I was waiting to start my cycle in April I found out I was pregnant! Yes, naturally!” Peyton shared. “Talk about a complete shock. We tried for years to get pregnant the old fashioned way and it didn’t work. How in the world is it happening now?”

Just like they did with Lyla, the couple waited to be surprised about their baby’s sex until arrival day. But Peyton still had plenty of pregnancy milestones to share with her Instagram followers leading up to her delivery.

“39 weeks!!! I felt the urge to clean the toilet this morning. That has to mean something, right?!?! 🤰🏼🤷‍♀️” she joked on Dec. 13, sharing a mirror selfie from the side of her baby bump under a fitted gray top.

“The countdown is officially on! 😁” continued the then-mom-to-be. “Christmas shopping ✔️ Laundry ✔️ Hospital bag ✔️ Let’s do this! 👊🏼”