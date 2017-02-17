"The long road it took to get here was worth every shot, ultrasound, blood test, surgery and especially every push!" Peyton Lambton says in her newest blog

They’ve appeared together on specials including My New Old House, HGTV Dream Home and HGTV Smart Home, and recently completed building their own dream home near the Massachusetts coast.

Peyton, 33, and Chris, 39, were married in 2012. They welcomed their first child — daughter Lyla James — in November and are also “parents” to Summit, a Greater Swiss Mountain Dog.

You can find Peyton on her website, as well as on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @peytonwlambton.

Image zoom Credit: Rebecca Brown Photography

Two and a half months ago, our lives were changed for the better. I was given two due dates: one based on our IVF transfer, and the other based on the size of the baby. So we knew sometime in November this baby would make its grand appearance.

Everything was in place by the beginning of the month. My parents came up from Tennessee while Chris was traveling for work, just in case anything went down before the estimated dates. That’s the thing with due dates: They aren’t actually the date that your baby is guaranteed to be born. It’s really a loose estimation because babies arrive when they are ready.

On Friday, Nov. 18, I woke up for the 100th time to go to the bathroom. I seriously thought about making a bed on the floor because I was up so many times at this point.

When I stood up, I knew something was different. The biggest gush of fluid came pouring out of me and I was positive my water had broken. Some people say they think they just peed their pants, but I was sure this was the real thing.

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Wills

Chris was sleeping, and it was about 6 a.m. I didn’t feel any pain or contractions, so I decided to lie back down and try to sleep a little longer. Of course, my excitement and adrenaline wouldn’t allow that to happen. So finally, at 7 a.m., I woke Chris to tell him that this baby was ready to join our family.

I called my midwife, and she told me to take it easy and not to come to the hospital until I was having contractions. It was the strangest thing because I always imagined that once the water broke, it was go time. They have it all wrong in the movies!

It was really the slowest process ever, and for someone who has a lack of patience, it was torture waiting. Finally, around 4 p.m., we decided to head on in to the hospital. I was having contractions, but they still weren’t anything too alarming.

Image zoom Credit: Peyton lambton

We got checked in and I was ready to go. My midwife arrived, and I was shocked that everyone wasn’t in panic mode ready to deliver this baby. Again, this was not how they do it in the movies. I have seen numerous shows and films where the pregnant woman arrives at the hospital, and within minutes, the baby arrives.

Well, I was told to settle in because it was probably going to be a long night.

We ate some dinner and just worked on keeping me focused through each contraction. I bounced on the ball and found that standing and swaying took some of the pressure off.

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Wills

Around 10 p.m., I asked my midwife to check my progress to see if I was dilated. I was sure that I had to be pretty far along because those contractions were really getting intense.

But no, I was only a half a centimeter at that point. I thought it was a sick joke she was playing on me. It had been 10 hours since my water broke! At this rate, I would be there all week waiting for this baby.

We decided that I needed a little help progressing, so they gave me the necessary drugs to make that happen. It was painful, but it definitely got the ball rolling. We tried to get some rest, but of course I woke with each contraction.

At 7 a.m., it was go time! I had a room full of nurses, my midwife and my wonderful husband. After pushing for three hours, Lyla James decided she was ready to make her entrance at 9:54 a.m. We were shocked it was a girl! And she was a big girl, weighing in at 8 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 22 inches long.

Image zoom Credit: Peyton Lambton

The emotion that came over me when they put her on my chest was indescribable. I worked so hard for this little human and it was more than worth it. She was perfect and we were completely overjoyed!

It took us all day to figure out a name. We had a list going for both genders, but she just didn’t look like any of the names that we had at the top of the list, which was really surprising.

There was one name I was sure we would use and every time I called her by that name, it just didn’t feel right. So we went back to the drawing board and landed on Lyla James. Lyla means ‘beautiful island girl,’ and James is after both of her grandfathers.

Image zoom Credit: Ashley Wills

The time has flown by already, and I can’t believe we are almost to the 3-month mark. She is such a love, and I am thrilled to say she is sleeping at night. We are soaking in the newborn time as much as we can and cherishing every moment with her.

Every day is a new adventure and I wouldn’t trade this time in our life for anything. The long road it took to get here was worth every shot, ultrasound, blood test, surgery and especially every push!