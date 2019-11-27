Petra Nemcova Welcomes a Son at 34 Weeks, Shares Harrowing Story of Almost Giving Birth in Car

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty; Petra Nemcova/ Instagram

Petra Němcová is a mom — a few weeks earlier than she expected.

The Czech model, 40, gave birth to a baby boy with husband Benjamin Larretche on Friday, Nov. 15, six weeks ahead of her due date, she announced Wednesday on Instagram.

“It’s a Boy! Streams of joy and gratitude poured down our cheeks as, yesterday, we finally welcomed into our nest, our little angel. He chose to arrive unexpectedly at 34 weeks in the middle of the night in a remote area surrounded by nature,” Němcová writes.

“During this storm, in which we almost gave birth to a premature baby in the car, heading towards the nearest hospital, we felt unconditional love and grace embrace us; holding us in its pure light. Since November 15th, it has been an intense journey at different hospitals, praying for our baby’s recovery and wishing him to become stronger and healthier, but we felt divinely guided all along the way and supported by many angels, whom we are infinitely grateful for.”

The new mom continues, “My hubby and I didn’t share anything as we didn’t want to worry anyone until our baby was safe and out of danger. This experience has been a conviction of the power of transformation of all things into LOVE when our mind, heart, body, and soul are in alignment.”

“Now our beautiful baby boy is with us, safe, protected, loved and in peace. We are in Bliss, we are in Gratitude, and we are in LOVE with our sweet angel that is revealing to us unraveling Wisdom and Truth of many life’s miracles on our beautiful planet Earth,” she concludes, tacking on a string of praying hands, rainbows and heart emojis. “Thank you to God and the Universe for blessing us with this miracle of Life in Divine timing.”

Němcová announced her pregnancy in August with an Instagram photo showing her cradling her baby bump and captioned the post, “Our family is expanding and my belly as well. 😉🤰😁Feeling so grateful that the Universe blessed us so quickly with this divine gift. ✨👶✨”

She gave photo credit to her husband, adding, “📸by Ben — The best daddy already!” and the hashtags “#Gratitude,” “#BabyJoy” and “#Family.”

The couple celebrated the pregnancy news in September with an eco-conscious baby shower.

“My husband and I share the same purpose of creating a more conscious and sustainable world for future generations, so we, of course, wanted to create a conscious baby shower for our little one,” the supermodel explained to PEOPLE, adding that she has been eco-conscious for “more than 20 years.”

The green theme extended from the baby registry to their vegan menu, which included gluten-free cake and spice-roasted pineapple.

And the shower was a smashing success. “This intimate setting and friends which are so close to my heart has created an unforgettable loving experience,” Němcová told PEOPLE.

The model and philanthropist had revealed a month earlier, on Aug. 2, that she and Larretche had gotten married “in a private ceremony with our spiritual guide in a sacred site of Cathedral Rock” in Sedona, Arizona.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of the wedding, she wrote, “This location is very special to us because of its powerful energy field and its rich indigenous traditions. ✨🙌✨During our sacred union all the elements & angels gathered together and created magical golden cloud above us. 😇We were moved beyond words. 💫”

“We are so excited to join our paths and co-create our future together. ✨💜✨We thank everyone for your love and we send you many blessings. 🙏💜🙌,” Němcová added.

The supermodel also posted a snapshot of the couple embracing at the site and captioned it in part, “My soul is dancing with joy celebrating our sacred union and our blissful magical love in the presence of this majestic cathedral. The Cathedral rock represents the divine feminine, which is so needed within each of us and in the whole world.”

Němcová is thankful to have a second chance at love. In 2004 she was on vacation in Thailand with her then-boyfriend, photographer Simon Atlee, when the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami struck. He didn’t survive.

She managed to endure by clinging to a palm tree for eight hours. Listening to children crying for help impacted her so much that she subsequently set up All Hands and Hearts, which rebuilds schools in areas impacted by natural disasters.

Ten years after the tsunami, Němcová told NBC News that surviving the disaster “gave me the drive to help children every day since, because that day I didn’t have a choice and now I have a choice.”