Petra Němcová has a baby on board!

The Czech model, 40, is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Benjamin Larretche, she revealed on her Instagram account.

In the big announcement, Němcová is wearing a white dress and cradling her baby bump, smiling down at two dogs as they pose in front of an infinity pool.

“Our family is expanding and my belly as well. 😉🤰😁,” the mom-to-be captioned her post. “Feeling so grateful that the Universe blessed us so quickly with this divine gift. ✨👶✨”

Photo credit went to Larretche, a.k.a. “the best daddy already,” before Němcová finished her message with the hashtags, “#Gratitude,” “#BabyJoy” and “#Family.”

Němcová revealed on Aug. 2 that she and Larretche had tied the knot “in a private ceremony with our spiritual guide in a sacred site of Cathedral Rock” in Sedona, Arizona.

“This location is very special to us because of its powerful energy field and it’s rich indigenous traditions. ✨🙌✨,” she captioned a photo of the couple from their big day. “During our sacred union all the elements & angels gathered together and created magical golden cloud above us. 😇 We were moved beyond words. 💫”

“We are so excited to join our paths and co-create our future together. ✨💜✨We thank everyone for your love and we send you many blessings. 🙏💜🙌,” she added.

Alongside an Aug. 4 snapshot of her new husband kissing her hand, where she showed off her ring, Němcová wrote, ” ‘YES, I DO … ‘ from the bottom of my heart and depths of my soul. ✨💫💜💫✨”

Notably, Němcová survived the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that took the lives of more than 200,000 people across 14 countries and, as a result, went down as one of the deadliest tsunamis in modern history.

Remembering the cries for help as she clung to a palm tree for almost eight hours before being rescued, she founded the Happy Hearts Charity, which has rebuilt more than 250 schools in areas impacted by natural disasters.

Ten years after the tsunami, Němcová told NBC News that surviving the tragedy — in which she lost her then-boyfriend, photographer Simon Atlee — “gave me the drive to help children every day since, because that day I didn’t have a choice and now I have a choice.”

“The tsunami has given me many gifts and one of them has been consciousness of how lucky I am,” she added.