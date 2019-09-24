Peek Inside Pregnant Petra Němcová's 'Eco-Conscious' Baby Shower for Her First Child on the Way

The theme of Petra Němcová's's baby shower was "Back to Nature," the pregnant model tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos

By Helen Murphy and Anya Leon
September 24, 2019 03:55 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Petra Němcová is getting ready for her little one!

The Czech model, 40, is expecting her first child with husband Benjamin Larretche, she revealed on Instagram last month. This past Sunday, she celebrated her baby shower at Clover Grocery in New York City — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the “eco-conscious” party.

“My husband and I share the same purpose of creating a more conscious and sustainable world for future generations, so we, of course, wanted to create a conscious baby shower for our little one,” Němcová tells PEOPLE, adding that the theme of the fête was “Back to Nature.”

The All Hands and Hearts co-founder has been eco-conscious “for more than 20 years,” she explains, and made sure the shower was also eco-conscious, from the vegan menu to the baby registry.

Guests at the shower included husband Larretche, Němcová’s sister Olga and more of the mom-to-be’s best friends. The menu included tasty meals like avocado toast, veggie burgers and grain bowls, as well as a gluten-free cake and spice-roasted pineapple for dessert.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus more celebrity parenting news? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Petra Němcová (L) and Benjamin Larretche
Petra Nemcova
Petra Němcová's baby shower
Petra Nemcova
Petra Němcová's baby shower
Petra Nemcova

RELATED: Petra Němcová Is Pregnant! Model, 40, Expecting First Child with Husband Benjamin Larretche

“This intimate setting and friends which are so close to my heart has created an unforgettable loving experience,” shares Němcová, who wore a Mara Hoffman dress for the special day.

“I’m enjoying the whole journey of pregnancy which has been so incredible to experience and witness this miracle of transforming love into life,” she continues. “I can’t wait to welcome this beautiful soul that has chosen my husband and me to be his or her parents. Our mission will be to let this beautiful soul shine so he or she can fulfill its fullest potential and life’s mission.”

Of her eco-conscious bash, Němcová adds, “Taking care of our planet Earth is incredibly important — crucial for us and future generations. Mother Earth can live without us, but we can’t live without her well-being, generosity and love. We have to protect her and focus on restoring the damage that we have done.”

“It may seem like a very daunting task, but actually, each individual is a lot more powerful than we realize,” says the first-time mom-to-be.

Petra Němcová's baby shower
Petra Němcová's baby shower
Petra Nemcova

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Jenna, Hilaria, Petra and 63 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Němcová revealed on Aug. 2 that she and Larretche had tied the knot “in a private ceremony with our spiritual guide in a sacred site of Cathedral Rock” in Sedona, Arizona.

In her pregnancy announcement, the mom-to-be wore a white dress and cradled her baby bump, smiling down at two dogs as they pose in front of an infinity pool.

“Our family is expanding and my belly as well. 😉🤰😁,” Němcová captioned her post. “Feeling so grateful that the Universe blessed us so quickly with this divine gift. ✨👶✨”

Photo credit went to Larretche, a.k.a. “the best daddy already,” before the model finished her message with the hashtags, “#Gratitude,” “#BabyJoy” and “#Family.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.