Petra Němcová is getting ready for her little one!

The Czech model, 40, is expecting her first child with husband Benjamin Larretche, she revealed on Instagram last month. This past Sunday, she celebrated her baby shower at Clover Grocery in New York City — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the “eco-conscious” party.

“My husband and I share the same purpose of creating a more conscious and sustainable world for future generations, so we, of course, wanted to create a conscious baby shower for our little one,” Němcová tells PEOPLE, adding that the theme of the fête was “Back to Nature.”

The All Hands and Hearts co-founder has been eco-conscious “for more than 20 years,” she explains, and made sure the shower was also eco-conscious, from the vegan menu to the baby registry.

Guests at the shower included husband Larretche, Němcová’s sister Olga and more of the mom-to-be’s best friends. The menu included tasty meals like avocado toast, veggie burgers and grain bowls, as well as a gluten-free cake and spice-roasted pineapple for dessert.

“This intimate setting and friends which are so close to my heart has created an unforgettable loving experience,” shares Němcová, who wore a Mara Hoffman dress for the special day.

“I’m enjoying the whole journey of pregnancy which has been so incredible to experience and witness this miracle of transforming love into life,” she continues. “I can’t wait to welcome this beautiful soul that has chosen my husband and me to be his or her parents. Our mission will be to let this beautiful soul shine so he or she can fulfill its fullest potential and life’s mission.”

Of her eco-conscious bash, Němcová adds, “Taking care of our planet Earth is incredibly important — crucial for us and future generations. Mother Earth can live without us, but we can’t live without her well-being, generosity and love. We have to protect her and focus on restoring the damage that we have done.”

“It may seem like a very daunting task, but actually, each individual is a lot more powerful than we realize,” says the first-time mom-to-be.

Němcová revealed on Aug. 2 that she and Larretche had tied the knot “in a private ceremony with our spiritual guide in a sacred site of Cathedral Rock” in Sedona, Arizona.

In her pregnancy announcement, the mom-to-be wore a white dress and cradled her baby bump, smiling down at two dogs as they pose in front of an infinity pool.

“Our family is expanding and my belly as well. 😉🤰😁,” Němcová captioned her post. “Feeling so grateful that the Universe blessed us so quickly with this divine gift. ✨👶✨”

Photo credit went to Larretche, a.k.a. “the best daddy already,” before the model finished her message with the hashtags, “#Gratitude,” “#BabyJoy” and “#Family.”