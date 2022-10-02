Peter Facinelli Says It's 'Interesting' Being a Boy Dad After Having 3 Daughters: 'I'm Not Used to It'

Last month, the Twilight star and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first baby together

By
and Scott Huver
Published on October 2, 2022 03:01 PM
Peter Facinelli at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting the non-profit organization Fuck Cancer, held at The Barker Hangar on October 1, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Peter Facinelli is excited to be a boy dad!

During a chat with PEOPLE at The Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefitting F–K Cancer on Saturday, the Twilight star shared the new adventure in his life after welcoming his first baby boy with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison earlier last month. Facinelli, 48, is also a parent to three daughters: Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, all of whom he shares with ex Jennie Garth.

Noting that it's "exciting" to have the baby boy, the Fastlane actor added, "I've had three girls, so having a boy is interesting because I'm not used to it."

"I have three sisters and I have three daughters, so it's interesting being a new dad to a boy," he continued. "It feels like I'm starting... Not only starting over, but starting with something new to learn from. He's teaching me a lot, too. They have something called Pee-Pee Teepees that you put over him, so he doesn't squirt in the air. I never had to deal with that before."

As for what he looks forward to in the future with his son, Facinelli told PEOPLE, "Right now I'm taking it one day at a time."

"I don't know who he's going to be or what he wants to be, so I think you always have ideas in your head of, 'Oh, baseball and soccer.' But my daughters were very athletic too, so just take one day at a time to see what he likes," he shared.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Actor Peter Facinelli and his daughters, Fiona Eve Facinelli and Lola Ray Facinelli, attend Yoobi Fun Day at The Grove on July 31, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Yoobi)
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty for Yoobi

On Sept. 5, Facinelli and Harrison, 33, announced the arrival of their first baby together via Instagram.

Facinelli posted a sweet black-and-white photo featuring the newborn's hand wrapped around his finger. Harrison later reposted the snap on her Instagram Story.

"Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼," the actor captioned the photo at the time.

Harrison first announced her pregnancy in a cheeky Instagram post in June, captioning a selfie showcasing her growing baby bump, "Not a burrito belly 💗"

"You're pregnant? 😳 Why didn't you tell me?" Facinelli joked in the comments at the time.

The actor also shared the sweet news with his followers, hilariously referencing his roles in the beloved Twilight saga and '90s teen rom-com, Can't Hardly Wait, in an Instagram Story: "Glowing…❤️ 'Can't Hardly Wait' To add to my 'coven' with u at my side. #dadjokes ☺️"

RELATED: Peter Facinelli 'Got Very Nostalgic' Watching Old Videos of His Kids: 'Time Flies So Fast'

Harrison and Facinelli, who have been an item since September 2016, got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2019 while vacationing in Mazatlan, Mexico.

The actor proposed while the couple was at a romantic beach dinner at the Estrella Del Mar Beach and Golf Resort. They were joined by Facinelli's daughters as well as Harrison's parents for the exciting celebration.

"Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring," Facinelli's rep told PEOPLE at the time.

