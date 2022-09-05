Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Welcome First Baby Together: 'Happy Labor Day'

Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli's little one has arrived!

The actress, 33, and the Twilight star, 48, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, the couple announced on Instagram. This is the first baby for Harrison and the fourth for Facinelli.

Facinelli posted a sweet black-and-white photo featuring the newborn's hand wrapped around his finger. Harrison later reposted the snap on her Instagram Story.

"Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼," the actor captioned the photo.

Harrison first announced her pregnancy in a cheeky Instagram post in June, captioning a selfie showcasing her growing baby bump, "Not a burrito belly 💗"

"You're pregnant? 😳 Why didn't you tell me?" Facinelli joked in the comments.

The actor also shared the sweet news with his followers, hilariously referencing his roles in the beloved Twilight saga and '90s teen rom-com, Can't Hardly Wait, in an Instagram Story: "Glowing…❤️ 'Can't Hardly Wait' To add to my 'coven' with u at my side. #dadjokes ☺️"

Harrison and Facinelli, who have been an item since September 2016, got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2019 while vacationing in Mazatlan, Mexico.

The actor proposed while the couple was at a romantic beach dinner at the Estrella Del Mar Beach and Golf Resort. They were joined by Facinelli's daughters – Luca, 54, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, all of whom he shares with ex Jennie Garth — as well as Harrison's parents for the exciting celebration.

"Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring," Facinelli's rep told PEOPLE at the time.

While speaking with PEOPLE in October last year, the Supergirl actor explained that he and Harrison aren't in a hurry to walk down the aisle – especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks," said Facinelli. "There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together."

Even though the actor hopes their nuptials will happen sometime this year, "I already feel married," he told PEOPLE. "We have everything besides the piece of paper and the party!"