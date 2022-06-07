Pete Wentz's Sons Bronx, 13, and Saint, 7, Look All Grown Up at Jurassic World: Dominion Premiere

Pete Wentz shares son Bronx, 13, with ex Ashlee Simpson Ross and son Saint Lazslo, 7, plus 4-year-old daughter Marvel Jane with his wife Meagan Camper

Boy's night out!

On Monday, Pete Wentz brought sons Bronx, 13, and Saint Lazslo, 7, to the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in Los Angeles where the trio posed for a family photo together.

While walking the carpet, Wentz and his boys stopped to smile for a sweet picture, in which Bronx is nearly taller than his dad when standing beside him.

The teenager wore a white hoodie and sweatpants for the event while his younger brother wore a graphic t-shirt and sweatpants. Wentz, 43, looked stylish in a brown and white argyle sweater and a pair of black pants.

The Fall Out Boy bassist doesn't often discuss his children or share photos of them, though his longtime girlfriend Camper will sometimes post snapshots of the kids to her Instagram feed.

"We co-parent really well," Wentz told PEOPLE in 2018 of his relationship with Simpson Ross, to whom he was married from 2008 to 2011. "I have to say, I have really good co-parents to deal with. [Ashlee and Evan] are both communicative and easygoing."