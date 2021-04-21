The Fall Out Boy member welcomed daughter Marvel Jane in 2018 with model Meagan Camper

Birthday Girl! Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper Share Rare Photos of Daughter Marvel Jane as She Turns 3

Pete Wentz is enjoying some quality time with his favorite girls.

The Fall Out Boy member, 41, and Meagan Camper, 31, shared some rare photos Tuesday of their daughter Marvel Jane as she turned 3 years old. "She's helping me figure it all out," Wentz wrote with an adorable masked selfie of him and the birthday girl on his Instagram Story.

They enjoyed an outing to the Grove in Los Angeles, where Marvel put on a cute display in a blue floral dress. She appeared to make some birthday wishes in the massive fountain.

Camper shared her own birthday tribute to her baby girl, posting a throwback of them sharing a kiss during an oceanfront dinner. "Happy birthday Marvel Jane Love," the proud mom wrote.

Wentz previously raved to PEOPLE about becoming a girl dad before they welcomed their daughter in 2018. "We have a lot of testosterone in our house," he said at the time.

"I see my friends who have daughters, and it seems like a whole different kind of love that they have for each other, so I look forward to that being a completely new journey," Wentz added. "Hopefully it'll bring some balance to our home!"

He and the model share daughter Marvel and son Saint Lazslo, 6. He also co-parents son Bronx Mowgli, 12, with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson Ross, 36, to whom he was married from 2008 to 2011, before he began dating Camper.

The two-time Grammy nominee has also mastered the art of co-parenting with his ex. "We co-parent really well," he told PEOPLE in 2018, after Ashlee married husband Evan Ross in 2014.