Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Shares Rare Photo of His Three Children: 'Lucky to Be Your Dad'

Pete Wentz couldn't be prouder of his adorable family.

Late Monday night, the Fall Out Boy bassist posted a rare photo of all three of his children: daughter Marvel Jane, 2, plus sons Saint Lazslo, 5½, and Bronx Mowgli, 11.

The snapshot sees the siblings seated amid a field of beautiful orange flowers. Marvel is seated in Bronx's lap as the duo look slightly off camera, while a super-smiley Saint leans over toward his siblings.

"Lucky to be your dad," wrote Wentz, 41, alongside an orange heart emoji.

Wentz doesn't often discuss his children or share photos of them, though his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper will sometimes post snapshots of the kids to her Instagram feed.

The musician shares Marvel and Saint with model Camper, 31, while Bronx is his only child with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson Ross. The "Pieces of Me" singer, 35, is currently expecting her second child with husband Evan Ross; the two also share daughter Jagger Snow, who turns 5 next month.

"We co-parent really well," Wentz told PEOPLE in 2018 of his relationship with Simpson Ross, to whom he was married from 2008 to 2011. "I have to say, I have really good co-parents to deal with. [Ashlee and Evan] are both communicative and easygoing."

"For Bronx, it's basically the only life he's really known," the rocker added. "So it's normal to him, and he's really good at it. Our schedules can be crazy, so we've been good about making sure Bronx has balance."

And the feeling is mutual. Later that year, Ross opened up to Andy Cohen about the relationship between himself and Wentz when it comes to co-parenting Bronx.

"I grew up with a big family," said the actor and musician, 31, who is the son of legendary songstress Diana Ross. "I think it's a beautiful thing. … My relationship with Pete has been amazing. He's an amazing father. He knows I love his son very much, but it's his son."

"I'm like, 'Thank you, God,' " Simpson Ross chimed in about the twosome's amicable dynamic, joking, "God looked at me one day and shined."