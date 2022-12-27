Pete Wentz Jokes 'Where's the Tylenol' After Christmas with His Three Kids — See the Photos!

Pete Wentz enjoyed Christmas with a full house this year!

The musician, 43, shared photos in an Instagram carousel on Monday, where his three kids could be seen celebrating the holiday together.

"Hallelujah- holy s--t. Where's the Tylenol?" the father of three teased in the caption.

The photos include daughter Marvel Jane, 4, in a full catsuit playing with the family's pet cat and later, piling on big brother Bronx, 14, with brother Saint Lazslo, 7.

Later, the whole family, including Wentz's partner Meagan Camper, posed with Santa at a festive event where they were surrounded by holiday decor.

Pete Wentz/instagram

In June, Wentz enjoyed a boy's night out with his sons at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere in Los Angeles where the trio posed for a family photo together.

While walking the carpet, Wentz and his boys stopped to smile for a sweet picture, in which Bronx, whom Wentz shares with Ashlee Simpson Ross, was nearly taller than his dad when standing beside him.

The teenager wore a white hoodie and sweatpants for the event while his younger brother wore a graphic t-shirt and sweatpants. Wentz looked stylish in a brown and white argyle sweater and a pair of black pants.

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

The Fall Out Boy bassist doesn't often discuss his children or share photos of them, though Camper will sometimes post snapshots of the kids to her Instagram feed.

"We co-parent really well," Wentz told PEOPLE in 2018 of his relationship with Simpson Ross, to whom he was married from 2008 to 2011. "I have to say, I have really good co-parents to deal with. [Ashlee and Evan] are both communicative and easygoing."

"For Bronx, it's basically the only life he's really known," the rocker added. "So it's normal to him, and he's really good at it. Our schedules can be crazy, so we've been good about making sure Bronx has balance."