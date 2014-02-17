"We're super excited to announce we're expecting a baby," he writes, along with a photo of the parents-to-be cuddling and sharing a smooch.

Second Child on the Way for Pete Wentz

John Shearer/WireImage

There’s a baby on the way for Pete Wentz!

The Fall Out Boy bassist, 34, and his model girlfriend, Meagan Camper,are expecting their first child together, Wentz announced Monday on Instagram.

“We’re super excited to announce we’re expecting a baby,” he writes, along with a photo of the parents-to-be cuddling and sharing a smooch.

“They’ve been planning on this for a while. And they’re really excited for Bronx to have a new little buddy,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

“Meagan is a big sister and has a great relationship with Bronx. She’s naturally maternal so this is perfect.”

During a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the Best Ink host — who is currently on tour with Fall Out Boy — hinted at a permanent future with his girlfriend, 24, saying the couple discuss marriage “a lot.”

“I feel really lucky,” he said. “It’s really interesting when you’re in a relationship with somebody who’s truly my best friend. I talk to her about everything.”

This will be the second child for Wentz, who welcomed son Bronx Mowgli, now 5, with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson in 2008.

