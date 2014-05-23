Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper Celebrate Their Baby Shower
Showered with amour!
On Saturday, Pete Wentz and model girlfriend Meagan Camper celebrated the pending arrival of their first child together with a baby bash.
And, judging by the photo the dad-to-be posted to his Instagram account, the event was super chic — and lots of fun.
“Party for the new babe,” Wentz captioned the snapshot of champagne bottles adorned with striped string and “bébé” tags.
Courtesy Pete Wentz; Inset: David Becker/Billboard
The couple kept most of the shower details under wraps and the gender neutral gifts they registered for at Bel Bambini suggest Wentz and Camper are still keeping the sex a surprise.
“We’re waiting. I think we’ll probably do a surprise on this one,” the Fall Out Boy bassist revealed during the Kentucky Derby.
Boy or girl, one thing’s for sure: The parents-to-be are almost all ready for baby!
According to their registry, they unwrapped everything from Stokke’s My Carrier in black ($220) and 4Mom’s Mamaroo ($220) to several Como Tomo bottles and accessories and Zaaz’s High Chair ($250).
Other gifts included plenty of playthings including Skip Hop’s Alphabet Zoo Activity Mirror ($16), bath squirties ($22), a travel size Sleep Sheep ($23) and a ZooLEY Natural Teether ($25), Aden + Anais goodies, an Ubbi diaper pail ($80), a Beaba Babycook Pro ($200) and a Boon collapsible baby bath ($70).
— Anya Leon
This embed is invalid